NJ Justices Suspend Pa. Atty For Ignoring Clients

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia personal injury attorney was hit with his second license suspension in New Jersey for failing to communicate with clients in seven different matters due to what he said was mental distress over his mother's death, according to an order and decision made public Friday. The New Jersey Supreme Court's order for a one-year, retroactive suspension followed the state Disciplinary Review Board's recommendation of discipline for Jeffery L. Perlman. The suspension term will run concurrently with the one that started August 2018, the date Perlman began his previous 12-month exile from the Garden State's legal industry for neglecting 10 client matters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS