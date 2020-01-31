Atty Suspended In NJ Over 'Web Of Lies' In Med Mal Case

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- An attorney has been suspended from practicing law in New Jersey for six months for spinning a "web of lies" that included telling her clients their Pennsylvania medical malpractice action had settled after the case had been dismissed, according to documents made available Friday. In an order filed Thursday, the New Jersey Supreme Court accepted the August recommendation of the court's Disciplinary Review Board that Jamie Ray-Leonetti receive a six-month suspension as reciprocal discipline in light of her prior suspension in the Keystone State. Noting that Ray-Leonetti created and maintained "a web of lies and obfuscations to keep her clients in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS