Oregon Ranchers Fail To Undermine Tribal Water Enforcement

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- Oregon ranchers have no right to challenge the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs' enforcement of the Klamath Tribes' reserved water rights, a federal judge said Friday. The plaintiffs sued the BIA over agreements with the tribes that spelled out procedures for the tribes' water rights to be enforced when, for instance, the tribes believe water is being improperly diverted from their land upstream for other purposes such as irrigation. The ranchers, who said they need water for irrigation, argued the agreements gave power to the tribes that rightfully belongs to the federal government and violated the National Environmental Policy Act....

