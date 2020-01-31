Dental Supplier Resends Arbitration Row To High Court

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- Henry Schein Inc. made good Friday on filing its petition seeking a second round in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as it tries to force a rival dental supplier’s multimillion-dollar contract lawsuit into arbitration. It was only a matter of time for Henry Schein to file the certiorari petition after the high court on Jan. 24 paused rival Archer & White Sales Inc.’s lawsuit in Texas federal court, which had been bound for trial Jan. 29. In its petition, Henry Schein said the justices must once again weigh the arbitration dispute and this time, definitively hold that it should be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS