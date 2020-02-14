Back Pay Ruling Shows Nuanced Test For Extended Liability

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- In a Jan. 10 decision in Santiago v. Meyer Tool Inc.[1], the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio held that the defendant is entitled to discovery regarding the reasons for the plaintiff's termination from subsequent employment because a defendant may seek to toll its liability for back pay where an employee's termination from a subsequent employer was willful. The decision underscores an important misconception about back pay damages in wrongful termination cases. Employers and their attorneys defending wrongful termination claims often assume that back pay liability ends when the plaintiff finds a commensurate job after termination. But many may be surprised to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS