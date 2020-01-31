ICE Courthouse Arrests Cause 'Widespread Fear,' DAs Claim

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- A pair of Boston-area district attorneys, a community organization and the state's public defenders argued Friday that U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement's civil arrests in courthouses has created “widespread fear of going to court” in an effort to keep a suit alive to end the practice. The plaintiffs argued that the ICE directive authorizing civil courthouse arrests, which is currently on hold in Massachusetts at the order of the federal judge overseeing the case, is obstructing access to justice in Bay State courthouses and is also illegal. “The policy exceeds ICE’s statutory authority, violating longstanding common-law principles, and infringing upon crucial...

