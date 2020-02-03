Feds Want 2 Years For Ex-Pimco CEO's 'Varsity Blues' Bribes

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors say the former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC should spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to paying more than $500,000 in bribes in the "Varsity Blues" case, arguing Monday for stiffer sentences that the guidelines suggest for him and three others. The government pushed back on an argument Douglas Hodge put forth in a late Friday filing that said he should spend at most a month behind bars because he has taken full responsibility and is less culpable than other parents who have copped to paying bribes to help their children get into college....

