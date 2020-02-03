Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Want 2 Years For Ex-Pimco CEO's 'Varsity Blues' Bribes

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors say the former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC should spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to paying more than $500,000 in bribes in the "Varsity Blues" case, arguing Monday for stiffer sentences that the guidelines suggest for him and three others.

The government pushed back on an argument Douglas Hodge put forth in a late Friday filing that said he should spend at most a month behind bars because he has taken full responsibility and is less culpable than other parents who have copped to paying bribes to help their children get into college....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®