Climate Suit Backers Say 9th Circ. Ruling Is Irrelevant

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit's recent ruling that only the federal executive and legislative branches can tackle climate change policy does not apply to state and local government suits seeking to hold fossil fuel companies liable for climate-related infrastructure damages, an attorney for the government plaintiffs said Friday. The recent appellate ruling was “generalized” in regard to the federal government’s nationwide pollution policy, and will have no bearing on state law, Victor M. Sher of Sher Edling LLP wrote to the clerk of the Ninth Circuit panel scheduled to hear oral arguments Wednesday in Oakland's and San Francisco's appeal of the dismissal of...

