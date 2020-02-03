Atty, Execs Sentenced In $12M Marijuana Securities Fraud

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- A securities lawyer and two others have been sentenced to multiyear prison terms over a $12 million investment fraud concerning a company in the hydroponic cannabis industry, Colorado federal prosecutors said Friday. Three men connected to Fusion Pharm Inc. were sentenced Wednesday and Thursday, prosecutors said. Corporate secretary and legal counsel Guy Jean-Pierre was sentenced to seven years, CEO Scott Dittman to five years, and alleged behind-the-scenes operator William Sears to eight years. Prosecutors said investors lost $10 million by buying shares in Fusion Pharm that were sold fraudulently based on company filings that made no mention of Sears and his...

