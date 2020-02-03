4 Firms Vie To Lead Fiat Chrysler Investors’ UAW Bribery Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- Four plaintiff firms are squaring off in the race for appointment as lead counsel in a stock-drop suit accusing Fiat Chrysler of concealing a scheme to bribe labor union officials. Bernstein Liebhard LLP, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Levi & Korsinsky LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA have all submitted motions for lead plaintiff and lead counsel appointment in a proposed securities class action that claims Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV misled investors for years about its illicit practice of securing favors from senior United Automobile Workers officials. The FCA investors represented by each firm claim to have the largest financial...

