Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purell Sued For Claiming Hand Sanitizer Prevents Flu, Ebola

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 3:25 PM EST) -- The maker of Purell made claims that its hand sanitizers can prevent diseases such as the Ebola virus and the flu despite a lack of scientific evidence backing up those claims, according to lawsuits filed across the country.

Gojo Industries Inc. was sued in New York federal court Friday by consumers seeking to represent a nationwide class claiming the Ohio-based company violated consumer protection laws by marketing its Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer product line as effective in reducing the spread of norovirus, preventing the flu and potentially even battling the Ebola epidemic.

"The products are unable to provide the outcomes promised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies