Feds Say Divulging Border Search Data May Aid Terrorists

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security asked a D.C. federal judge to nix a suit demanding it reveal details of cellphone and tablet searches conducted at the border, claiming the information could enable terrorists if disclosed. DHS said Friday that the requested information — sought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University as part of a March 2017 lawsuit — includes techniques that agents use to extract data from devices, and that releasing such details could inadvertently help potentially nefarious parties take proactive steps to counter efforts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "It could enable those planning an attack on an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS