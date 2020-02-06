House Passes Sweeping Pro-Union Bill

Law360, Washington (February 6, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- The House voted largely along party lines Thursday to approve a broad labor bill meant to bolster unions by making it easier for workers to organize and get a first contract, to the dismay of business groups who warn of a one-sided process that will hurt the economy. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act passed on a 224-194 vote, with five Republicans joining all but seven Democrats. The Pro Act would limit independent-contractor classification, penalize employers for interfering in unionization, roll back "right-to-work" laws and override business-friendly decisions by courts and agencies. Its sponsor is Rep. Bobby Scott, the Virginia...

