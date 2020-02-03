Protester Can’t Pursue Late ‘2nd Bite’ At $325M CBP Deal

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims denied an information technology firm’s protest over a $325 million contract to develop cargo system applications for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, saying Monday the company dragged its feet while pursuing its protest. Harmonia Holdings Group LLC had filed a timely agency protest regarding amendments to CBP’s cargo systems application development solicitation, which would typically allow those allegations to be raised again before the claims court. But Harmonia’s unexplained decision to wait five months before refiling those issues at the claims court meant it had effectively waived its chance, Judge Loren A. Smith ruled....

