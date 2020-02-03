DOJ Presses Sabre On Talk Of Buying Farelogix 'To Kill It'

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 3, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- A U.S. Justice Department attorney pressed a Sabre Corp. officer Monday on a major client's inquiry about whether the travel booking service giant was buying Farelogix Inc. "to kill it" as a federal antitrust trial moved toward closing. The question came up during government efforts to rebut Sabre's claims that it didn't consider Farelogix a competitor when it agreed to pay $360 million for the Florida-based company, which provides software to airlines allowing them to hook up with travel agencies, sidestepping larger "global distribution service" players like Sabre and Amadeus. Texas-based Sabre initially sought to block the government's attempt to call...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS