Calif. Judge Gives Defective Headphone Deal Final Nod

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted final approval of a settlement that gives $50 payments to class members who bought allegedly defective Plantronics headphones, after the deal was shot down in June. Under the terms of the deal approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins, customers have three options if they bought BackBeat Fit "waterproof" wireless headphones. Those who bought headphones after January 2018 can receive a replacement if their headphones had battery issues or problems with waterproofing, according to the order. They can also choose a $50 cash payment if they provide purchase information and proof that their...

