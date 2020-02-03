Marriott Vacations Settles Suit Over Waterslide Injury

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Parents who sued Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. over their 6-year-old daughter’s waterslide injury at a Palm Springs resort have dropped their claims after a confidential settlement, they told a California federal court. Dan Liu, the girl's mother and also her attorney, and her father, Sanford Argabrite, notified the court of the settlement Saturday and requested that the case be dismissed with prejudice. The parties agreed to a confidential settlement after a conference before Judge Kenly Kiya Kato on Jan. 2, after which the court ordered the record sealed, according to court records. A week later, Marriott requested approval of a settlement...

