Ex-Calif. Tax Lawyer Gets 5 Years For Evading Back Taxes

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- A former tax lawyer who pled guilty to setting up shell companies in order to evade paying more than $1.4 million he owed in back taxes to the IRS was sent to prison for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said. U.S. District Judge S. James Otero on Monday sentenced James Roy McDaniel, 66, of Long Beach, California, to 60 months behind bars and ordered the former attorney to pay $1.54 million in restitution. McDaniel primarily practiced tax and estate-planning law from 1981 until 2004, when he surrendered his license after pleading guilty to one...

