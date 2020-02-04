Magistrate Judge Snubs Union Member's $73M Pension Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge said that a union member's proposed class action blaming the trustees of his pension plan for a purported $73 million funding shortfall should be tossed, finding most of his claims were time-barred. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo recommended Monday — for the second time in less than a year — that Inlandboatmen's Union of the Pacific National Pension Plan participant Clint Fisher's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the trustees of breaching their fiduciary duties should be dismissed. Fisher claimed that the trustees improperly amended plan documents to allow the plan to take on...

