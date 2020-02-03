Consumers Tell 7th Circ. To Ignore 11th Circ.'s Autodial Ruling

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers fighting to revive their Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit over AT&T text ads urged the Seventh Circuit to ignore a recent appeals' court ruling shrinking the TCPA's reach, arguing on Monday that the "potentially unconstitutional" conclusion shouldn't be used "to justify deviating from Congress's intent." A split Eleventh Circuit ruled early last week that for a device to be considered a TCPA-barred autodialer, it must use random or sequential number generation, not a recorded list of contact details. And AT&T Services brought the precedential decision to the Seventh Circuit's attention on Thursday, arguing it backs up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS