Ex-Exec Can't Duck Firm's Counterclaims In Hacking Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- New York federal judge ruled Monday that a former executive for Brevet Holdings LLC can’t escape counterclaims in a federal suit he brought accusing the firm of hacking his home computer, saying that a state court suit similar to the counterclaims is not able to protect the rights of one of Brevet's subsidiaries. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III denied a bid by Paul Iacovacci to dismiss the counterclaims brought against him by Brevet Holdings, several of its subsidiaries and the co-founders of that subsidiary, saying while several factors hold in favor of the district court leaving things to the...

