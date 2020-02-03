Sprint Escapes Suit Over Alleged $100M Sales Tax Dodge

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- Sprint Communications Inc. escaped a shareholder derivative suit in Kansas federal court on Monday that accused the cellphone provider of underpaying New York state sales tax by more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes ruled that the shareholders behind the litigation were making the same allegations and in the same position, from a legal perspective, as investors behind a different derivative action that played out in New York federal court. That suit was tossed in 2013, when a federal judge found that the plaintiff did not demonstrate demand futility by showing Sprint’s board of directors knew the company...

