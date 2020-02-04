Future Of Climate Torts At Stake In 9th Circ. Doubleheader

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit will hear back-to-back oral arguments Wednesday in a pair of cases aimed at putting fossil fuel companies on the hook to Golden State cities and counties for climate-related infrastructure damage. In one case, Oakland and San Francisco want the Ninth Circuit to revive their suits targeting the Big Oil quintet of BP PLC., Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., ExxonMobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell. A California federal judge tossed the cities' suits in 2018 after previously refusing to remand them to state court, saying global warming needed to be tackled by federal lawmakers, not federal or state courts. In the other...

