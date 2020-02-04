Progressive Accused Of Stiffing Thousands On Totaled Cars

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- Two units of insurance behemoth Progressive have been hit with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court alleging that the businesses stiffed thousands of customers on title transfer and registration transfer fees when covering their claims for totaled cars. Plaintiffs Lorianna Ferrara, Beabi Nanku and Edward Kaminski say in their breach of contract action filed Monday that Progressive Garden State Insurance Co. and Drive New Jersey Insurance Co. violated their policies by failing to pay the costs of those fees as part of the actual cash value, or ACV, of their vehicles. "New Jersey requires all vehicles to be...

