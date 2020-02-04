Pomerantz, Rosen To Lead Investors Against PG&E Execs

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- Pomerantz LLP and the Rosen Law Firm PA will co-lead investors in a suit alleging Pacific Gas and Electric Co. executives mismanaged planned power outages in the wake of widespread California wildfires, leading to a drop in the price of stock, a federal judge in San Francisco said Monday. In the Monday order, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. granted a request for co-lead counsel appointment by an institutional investor, Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds and Ironworkers Locals 40, 361 & 417 Union Security Funds, and Robert Allustiarti, an individual investor. Judge Gilliam said in his order that together, the two...

