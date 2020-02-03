US Tells Justices Trump Subpoenas Violate Constitution

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- Subpoenas issued by House committees for President Donald Trump's personal financial records and by the Manhattan district attorney for his tax information violate U.S. Constitution clauses and should be invalidated, the Department of Justice told the Supreme Court Monday. The three House committees that issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, Capital One, and Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP were too vague in justifying their request, which too closely resembles a law-enforcement investigation that is outside lawmakers' constitutional authority, the U.S. said in its amicus brief. Addressing a separate case before the high court Monday, the U.S. also argued that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS