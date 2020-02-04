New Trial Granted In NJ Fall Suit After Surprise Testimony

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has ordered a new trial in a dispute between two Jersey City neighbors over a slip and fall, saying the trial court allowed too many liberties with the defense's expert testimony. The appeals court on Tuesday overturned the win for defendant Stephanie Fair-Willoughby, whose neighbor April McBride sued her after slipping on ice on the sidewalk next to Fair-Willoughby's property in January 2015. McBride said the ice formed from water runoff from Fair-Willoughby's gutter drainpipe. At trial, Fair-Willoughby's expert witness, David Behnken, made claims about the drainpipe setups of Fair-Willoughby's next-door neighbors. The appeals court...

