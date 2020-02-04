Real Estate Rumors: Michael Shvo, Katsky Korins, Bridge

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A venture that includes developer Michael Shvo has purchased the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco from Transamerica Corp. for roughly $700 million, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The venture is buying the iconic 48-story tower that also includes German pension fund BVK and Deutsche Finance, according to the report. Katsky Korins LLP has reached a deal to renew its lease for space on Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The law firm is remaining in its 19,871 square feet on the 17th floor of...

