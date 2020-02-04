Honeywell Says Citgo Must Help Pay For $500M Lake Cleanup

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- Honeywell International Inc. on Monday told a federal judge that Citgo Petroleum Corp. can't duck its obligations to pay some of the $500 million-plus cleanup bill Honeywell has paid for a Superfund site on New York's Onondaga Lake. Honeywell blasted Citgo's argument that the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act's exclusion of petroleum from its definition of "hazardous substances" shields the company from any liability for releases from its ownership of a bulk petroleum storage facility near the banks of the lake in a heavily industrialized area of nearby Syracuse, New York, known as "Oil City." CERCLA's petroleum exclusion doesn't...

