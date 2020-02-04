Attys Can't Undo $20K Sanction For Spoiled Car Part Evidence

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Two Texas attorneys and their client are stuck with $20,000 in sanctions for destroying evidence and filing frivolous claims in a fraud suit against a car dealership, a state appellate court ruled Tuesday. A Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel said in a unanimous opinion that attorneys R. Douglas Scott of The Law Offices of Craig Zimmerman, and Michael Belleville, along with their client James Sheets, failed to correctly challenge the sanctions because they didn’t address spoliation, one of four grounds a Williamson County District Court judge cited in his 2018 sanctions order. Sheets and his attorneys argued that the judge didn’t...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS