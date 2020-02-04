DOJ Antitrust Chief Recused From Part Of Tech Co. Probe

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice’s top antitrust official, Makan Delrahim, has recused himself from working on parts of the agency’s investigation into technology platforms because of potential conflicts, the agency confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. The DOJ acknowledged in July that it had opened a probe into market-leading online platforms to determine whether they have gained market power through anti-competitive practices. Officials have since said the investigation could expand beyond antitrust law to consider issues such as privacy and public safety. While the agency hasn’t named the companies involved in the review, Google has disclosed that it’s one of the targets. And the New...

