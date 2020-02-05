Audit Process Remains A Mystery In DOD Cybersecurity Plan

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Pentagon's new cybersecurity requirements for defense contractors are raising concerns about how those standards will be implemented, with details missing on how contractors can get audited and certified. While the U.S. Department of Defense heeded comments to ease up on its initial aggressive implementation timeline and clarify requirements for subcontractors, it remained silent on key parts of the certification process for contractors when it released its final Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, last week. Questions about the process, such as who will audit the thousands of contractors that need to be certified for cybersecurity compliance, how they will be audited...

