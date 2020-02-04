1 Firm Grabs Spotlight In January Bolstered By Reynolds IPO

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP leaped ahead of other firms in initial public offerings activity for January, both in terms of the number of deals it advised and proceeds raised, aided by a billion-dollar-plus offering by the maker of Reynolds Wrap that scored with investors. The month as a whole was relatively mild for deals as is customary for January — IPOs traditionally heat up in spring — though activity accelerated in the final week. By month's end, 12 issuers, including blank-check companies, went public, raising more than $2.8 billion total. Davis Polk guided five of those offerings, which raised more...

