9th Circ. Judge Asks If USCIS Work Permit Injunction Is Moot

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open Tuesday to lifting a nationwide injunction requiring U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to adjudicate asylum seekers' applications for employment authorization within 30 days, saying the agency appears to be complying with the rule and the injunction seems to be moot. During a hearing before a three-judge panel in Seattle, U.S. Circuit Judge Milan Smith Jr. asked attorneys for both sides if they thought the case is moot, noting that the government has indicated that it has become nearly 99% compliant with the 30-day work-authorization deadline since the suit was filed in May 2015. U.S. Circuit...

