2nd Circ. Says There's No Attorney Fee Cap In FLSA Deals

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- District courts should not limit plaintiffs’ attorney fees to a third of the settlement amount in Fair Labor Standards Act cases, the Second Circuit said Tuesday, reversing a Manhattan judge’s decision to give a tour group chaperone a bigger cut of the $25,000 settlement in his overtime suit. The Second Circuit said Tuesday that the use of an attorney fee cap for Fair Labor Standards Act settlements hurts the workers whom the law was meant to help. (Getty) Second Circuit courts “routinely apply” the one-third benchmark when evaluating whether such settlements are fair, as courts must do for deals resolving FLSA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS