CFPB Backs Funding Constitutionality As Firm Battles Probe

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fought back Monday against a preliminary injunction bid by a New York debt collection law firm that's accused the agency of “blatantly lawless behavior” in investigating it, painting the firm’s case as procedurally improper and rejecting its constitutional challenge to the agency’s budgetary independence. In a brief filed in New York federal court, the CFPB urged U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas to deny the Law Offices of Crystal Moroney PC’s request for a court order temporarily barring the agency from issuing further administrative subpoenas to the firm or otherwise continuing to investigate it. The law...

