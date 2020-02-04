Rockwood Capital Lands $42M Loan For Calif. Property

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- Rockwood Capital has landed $42.2 million in financing for its recent purchase of a condo interest in an office building in Santa Monica, California, according to an announcement on Tuesday from Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., which brokered the deal for the borrower. The loan is for Rockwood Capital LLC's purchase of a 58,851-square-foot condo unit at the Telephone Building, a six-story creative office property. The five-year loan is at a floating rate of interest, terms of which JLL did not disclose in its announcement on Tuesday. JLL described the lender as "a national portfolio lender." JLL also said it worked on the...

