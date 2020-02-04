Hotel Wants Four Seasons' $1M Atty Fee Request Slashed

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Burton Way Hotels Ltd. asked a California federal court on Monday to slice by more than half Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.'s requested $1 million in supplemental attorney fees and interest, accusing the hotel owner of overstaffing and overcharging in an arbitration suit. Burton Way, which owns a Four Seasons-branded hotel, said although Ontario-based Four Seasons Hotel requested fees amounting to $1.38 million including prejudgment interest, it should be awarded no more than $476,800. It is also calling for the court to completely deny about $219,000 in prejudgment interest on an arbitration panel's award in a contract dispute in which Burton Way claimed...

