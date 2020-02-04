Philip Morris Escapes Shareholder Suit Over E-Cig Sales

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday tossed a proposed class action that alleged Philip Morris International lied about sales and regulation efforts for its flagship electronic cigarette, finding that investors hadn’t shown those statements were false and misleading. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams sided with Philip Morris’ argument that some of the tobacco giant’s statements about IQOS — an electronic device that heats but doesn't burn tobacco — were true at the time they were made. Others statements, such as Philip Morris’ claims that it was conducting “extensive and rigorous scientific studies” were too general for a reasonable investor to...

