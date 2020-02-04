Cubs Can't Fully Escape Claims Over Book Passage Retweet

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- The Chicago Cubs don't have to face direct and contributory copyright claims over an employee's retweeted passage from a sports psychologist's book, but neither the ball club nor the worker can fully end the suit yet, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. said the direct infringement and contributory infringement claims against the Cubs fail because the psychologist, Keith Bell, doesn't claim either that the ball club copied the passage from his book "Winning Isn't Normal" or that the Cubs knew employee Joshua Lifrak's Twitter activity infringed the copyrights for the book. But the "more difficult...

