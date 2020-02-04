Home Depot Drops Paint Price-Fixing Suit Against DuPont

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Home Depot dropped its claims that DuPont and other chemical makers fixed the price of a key paint ingredient, according to a joint motion approved in California federal court Monday, just months after DuPont lost its bid to dismiss the suit. The proposed order, filed by both Home Depot USA Inc. and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. on Monday and approved by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman the same day, does not include any reasoning behind the dismissal. The parties did not immediately respond to requests for information on any settlement. The suit was dismissed with prejudice, with...

