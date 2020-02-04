'Fortnite' Gamer Hacking Suit Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge has sent to arbitration a class action lawsuit accusing Epic Games, maker of the popular "Fortnite" video game, of letting hackers steal players' payment card information, finding that players signed terms of service in which they agreed to arbitrate claims. U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Boyle on Monday found that Missouri resident Michael Heidbreder had signed a valid contract with Epic in which he agreed to arbitrate claims like his current allegations that the company's cybersecurity vulnerabilities opened the door to hackers to infiltrate players' accounts. Fortnite gives players the option of using their debit or...

