Industry Rep. Says DOD 'Overthinking' Solution To Tech Woes

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- The solution to the Pentagon’s problems attracting technology firms and other nontraditional contractors is straightforward — provide clearer incentives to work with the military, a senior official at prominent startup Anduril Industries told lawmakers Wednesday. Congress and the U.S. Department of Defense have been “overthinking” solutions to the DOD’s well-publicized struggles with getting technology firms to work as defense contractors, Anduril’s chief strategy officer, Christian Brose, said at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee’s Future of Defense Task Force. The task force, a bipartisan group directed to come up with ways to keep U.S. technological innovation ahead of rivals like...

