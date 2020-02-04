Bezos Calls Suit By Girlfriend's Brother 'Litigation Abuse'

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- Jeff Bezos has fired back in a defamation case brought by the brother of the Amazon founder's girlfriend, describing the lawsuit as "meritless litigation abuse" and seeking to have it tossed on the grounds that the allegedly defamatory statements are actually true. Bezos and his security adviser, Gavin de Becker, asked a Los Angeles court on Monday to throw out the suit brought by Michael Sanchez, the brother of Bezos' girlfriend, media personality Lauren Sanchez. Michael Sanchez had accused Bezos and de Becker of planting false information with media outlets painting Sanchez as the source of sexually charged text exchanges between...

