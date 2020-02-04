Cyclist Says DHL Wants Unconstitutional Cap On $9.3M Award

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- A cyclist who received a $9.3 million award following an accident with a DHL Supply Chain truck urged an Oregon federal judge Tuesday not to cap his noneconomic damages at $500,000, saying recent rulings in similar cases have found the cap to be unconstitutional. Cyclist Eric Moutal, who was hit by a DHL truck in 2016, argued that three Oregon Court of Appeals decisions — Vasquez v. Double Press Mfg. Inc., Rains v. Stayton Builders Mart Inc. and Busch v. McInnis Waste Systems Inc. — should inform the court in his case. In those three cases, which also involved debilitating physical...

