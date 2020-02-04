Marriott Vacations Looks To Settle Wage Suit For $1.2M

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- A proposed class of employees have urged a California federal judge to approve a $1.2 million settlement with Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. to end allegations that the company failed to pay proper wages and violated other employment laws. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna in October granted preliminary approval of the deal, which would certify the proposed class of about 4,000 workers who were employed with the company between Sept. 22, 2013 and Oct. 25. The employees noted in a motion for final approval of the settlement on Monday that only a small number of proposed class members had opted out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS