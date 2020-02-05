Ex-Worker Fights To Keep Kruse-Western ESOP Suit In Court

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- A former Kruse-Western Inc. worker has urged a California federal court not to kill his proposed class action claiming the milling company's employee stock ownership plan was overcharged by roughly $200 million in a 2015 deal, arguing a severance agreement he signed shouldn’t doom his suit. Armando Zavala on Tuesday opposed a bid for judgment on the pleadings or summary judgment from various defendants, including Kruse-Western’s board of directors, the plan's administration committee, plan trustee GreatBanc Trust and Kevin Kruse, the president of Western Milling, which is one of Kruse-Western's companies. The defendants had argued that Zavala signed a severance agreement...

