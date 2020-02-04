Trump Attacks 'Sanctuary' Policies In State Of The Union

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 11:42 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump railed against "criminal aliens" and the so-called sanctuary policies protecting them in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, slamming states like California that limit how much local officers can cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Leaning on a frequent talking point for the president, Trump highlighted victims of crimes by unauthorized immigrants and called out the "radical politicians" who bar local officials from turning them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He pointed to a recent incident in Queens, New York, where a Guyanese citizen without legal status is accused of killing a 92-year-old woman....

