J&J Rigged Tests To Hide Asbestos In Talc, Jury Told

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (February 5, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson rigged its testing procedures so it could falsely claim its baby powder didn’t contain asbestos, counsel for people with mesothelioma told a New Jersey jury Wednesday in urging the panel to slam the pharmaceutical giant with punitive damages for its purportedly reckless conduct. Nearly five months after a separate jury in the case hit J&J with a $37.3 million compensatory damages verdict, attorney Chris J. Panatier said the company's testing methods demonstrate that it acted in wanton and willful disregard of the rights of four people who were found to have developed mesothelioma from using the baby powder....

