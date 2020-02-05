Ex-Autonomy CEO To Contest US Extradition In Fraud Case

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 11:46 AM EST) -- Former Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch vowed to fight extradition to the U.S. on fraud and conspiracy charges on Wednesday after being arrested in London and released on bail, accusing the U.S. Department of Justice of overstepping its jurisdiction in an attempt to police overseas conduct. Mike Lynch, shown here in London in March 2019, faces fraud and conspiracy charges in the U.S. for allegedly inflating Autonomy’s value ahead of a sale to Hewlett-Packard. (Getty) Lynch surrendered to authorities at Charing Cross Police Station in London on Monday morning, an initial step in the extradition process. The former chief executive faces fraud...

